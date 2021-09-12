USPS Operation Santa deadline approaching

Families have until Friday to send in their wish lists!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service is still collecting letters to Santa for its “Operation Santa” program.

Families and kids who need a little more magic this holiday season can send a wish list for things like clothes, shoes, toys and books.

To participate in the program, write a letter, put it in an envelope with a First-Class Mail stamp, including your full return address (apartment number, directional information such as North, South, East or West, and ZIP Code), and send it to Santa's official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

The letters must be postmarked by Dec.10.

“With COVID and a lot of families just struggling and everything, I think it just makes a big impact on making the holidays great for their kids and their families. It’s just a really important program,” Postal Service Customers Relations Coordinator Sherwin Salla said.

The Postal Service is also looking for generous people to adopt those letters. Adopters have until Dec. 22. to go online, read through the wish lists and pick one out. Adopters must register on the website and go through an identification verification process before they can participate each year for security reasons.

For more information, click here.

In order to get those gifts delivered on time this year, the Postal Service continues its holiday hiring.

“We’re still hiring for carriers, clerks, mail processors,” Salla said.

Salla says they’re looking to hire around 1,000 people in Jacksonville and about 40,000 nationally.

Letter carriers like Julius Vickers say this time of year is the best time to join the team.

“We all come together as a postal service to get the job done to serve the customers to make sure Santa delivers the gifts on time. It gives us great joy and great pleasure and that extra push to come into work every day,” Vickers said.