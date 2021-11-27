USPS accepting letters to send to Santa before Christmas

This program, which has been making wishes come true for 109 years, started this year on Nov. 1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The United States Postal Service is reminding people of its Operation Santa program that allows kids to send letters to Santa, a news release from the postal service says.

This program, which has been making wishes come true for 109 years, started this year on Nov. 1.

Even with Christmas less than a month away, there's still time for people to get their letters into the mail for the big guy up north.

USPS says to write a letter to Santa, place it in an envelope, include a complete return address, add a postage stamp and put it in the mailbox.

All envelopes without postage stamps will not arrive at the location, the release says. Letters need to be postmarked by Dec. 10.