Universal offering BOGO ticket deals as holiday celebration kicks off

This offer is valid through Jan. 26 and limited blockout dates apply.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone trying to plan a trip to Universal Orlando during the upcoming holiday season – there's some good news for you.

The amusement park is offering an exclusive "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" offer to park-goers wanting to revel in the festivities for two days at the price of one.

This offer is valid through Jan. 26 and limited blockout dates apply.

Along with the deals on tickets, Universal is also starting its destination-wide Holidays celebration which features "an incredible collection of festivities inspired by pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters."

Beginning on Saturday, Nov. 12, visitors will be able to see Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more. The festivities wrap up on Jan. 1.

And just in time for the holidays, guests can also look forward to fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu items throughout the entire resorts, including:

Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb (available at TODAY Café and Battery Park – located alongside the lagoon near Mel’s Drive-In): A holiday fan-favorite is back, now themed to the beloved, original Universal character – Earl the Squirrel. The delicious beverage consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate.

(available at TODAY Café and Battery Park – located alongside the lagoon near Mel’s Drive-In): A holiday fan-favorite is back, now themed to the beloved, original Universal character – Earl the Squirrel. The delicious beverage consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate. Roast Beast Sandwich (available at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous): Guests looking for comfort food flavors can savor the Roast Beast Sandwich – a mini meatloaf sandwich featuring French onion soup-dipped roast beef with a cheddar cheese sauce – and even a “secret” sauce – served on a pretzel bun.

(available at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous): Guests looking for comfort food flavors can savor the Roast Beast Sandwich – a mini meatloaf sandwich featuring French onion soup-dipped roast beef with a cheddar cheese sauce – and even a “secret” sauce – served on a pretzel bun. Grinch-Themed Treats (available in Seuss Landing): Some of the traditional sweet flavors the season brings can be found in an array of unique Grinch-themed sweets, including a Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, and Grinch cookies, among others.

(available in Seuss Landing): Some of the traditional sweet flavors the season brings can be found in an array of unique Grinch-themed sweets, including a Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, and Grinch cookies, among others. Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” (available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen): An iconic holiday treat comes to life as a delectable milkshake with Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake,” complete with cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, and topped with a delicious chocolate Christmas tree and sprinkles.

(available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen): An iconic holiday treat comes to life as a delectable milkshake with Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake,” complete with cookie butter & vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, and topped with a delicious chocolate Christmas tree and sprinkles. And for the seasonal cocktail aficionados, a selection of specialty beverages is available in Universal Studios Florida including: The Nutty Nog, the classic Holiday treat with a creamy, frozen eggnog base The Deluxe Nog, a luxurious Holiday drink served with Bacardi 8 The Fire Nog, a delicious liquid cinnamon-cream treat using fireball cinnamon whiskey

