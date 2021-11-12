'Tis the season: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces dates for annual ZOOLights

ZOOLights will take place from 6-9 p.m. on select nights: December 10-12, 17-19 and 22-24 & 26.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'Tis the season for cheery and bright lights!

ZOOLights is set to return next month for its 10th year. The event is known for transforming Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens into a magical holiday light experience.

ZOOLights will take place from 6-9 p.m. on select nights: December 10-12, 17-19 and 22-24 & 26.

During this event, the animals get to relax for the winter break, while the lights take center stage.

The lights help the holiday season come alive with twinkling animal replicas, strolling performers, carolers, hot chocolate, s'mores and sweet warm adult beverages.

Tickets must be purchased online, in advance. The event sells out every year, so organizers encourage those interested to secure their tickets ahead of time.