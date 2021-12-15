Back with a boom! 'The Nutcracker' returns as the arts industry recovers

The family holiday tradition had to scale back so much last year due to COVID-19, but now they're bringing their all.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your favorite holiday performances are back this year with a boom!

You can see "The Nutcracker" performed by multiple organizations at multiple places in Jacksonville this weekend. The family holiday tradition had to scale back so much last year due to COVID-19, but now they're bringing their all.

Starting Friday, you can see the Jacksonville Symphony perform "The Nutcracker" with ballerinas at the Times-Union Center and see the Florida Ballet's performance at the University of Florida's Fine Arts Center.

"Thrilled," said Jacksonville Symphony President and CEO Steven Libman. "It's just wonderful that we are back."

"Feels much better to be on stage 100% finally," said Roberto Forleo, artistic director of the Florida Ballet. "This year we have 95 dancers on the cast."

The Florida Ballet's ballerinas are unmasked, unlike in their scaled-down production last year. Forleo says this means the audience should get ready to experience every emotion.

"Especially because 50% of the performance is on the expression of the face," he said.

You should bring your mask, especially to the symphony hall where it's required. They want a full house.

"This year we can open up the house and sell everything," Libman said.

The arts are recovering more slowly than other industries, a report by Americans for the Arts finds. It also states arts jobs are still down over 10% since before the pandemic.

"As we say, it's not like turning the light switch on," Libman said. "It's more like a dial. Audiences are coming back."

The Jacksonville Symphony is at 60 to 70% of their pre-COVID levels with selling seats, but Libman says they planned for that. Libman calls the concert-going experience "magical."

There's nothing like "The Nutcracker" to help the arts industry bounce back.

"It's a family tradition," said Forleo. "It's a Christmas tradition to go see 'The Nutcracker.' We're looking forward to see everybody at the theater."

Get your tickets to "The Nutcracker" at the Jacksonville Symphony here. Read Jacksonville Symphony COVID-19 protocols here.