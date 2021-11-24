Bring the turkey, skip the gravy: Thanksgiving foods you can and can't fly with

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TSA is expecting air travel numbers to hit pre-pandemic levels over the next week as people travel to and from Thanksgiving celebrations.
AAA reports more than 4.5 million people will travel by air, with the highest volume of travelers heading out the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving.
If you’re heading to the airport with Thanksgiving ingredients or those leftovers, TSA is reminding folks what you can and can’t have in a carry-on.
Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint
- Baked goods - Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats
- Meats - Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked
- Stuffing - Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag
- Casseroles - Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic
- Mac ‘n Cheese- Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,
- Fresh vegetables - Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens
- Fresh fruit - Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi
- Candy
- Spices
Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage
- Cranberry sauce - Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them
- Gravy - Homemade or in a jar/can.
- Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider
- Canned fruit or vegetables - It’s got liquid in the can, so check them
- Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them
- Maple syrup