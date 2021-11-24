Bring the turkey, skip the gravy: Thanksgiving foods you can and can't fly with

Keep those TSA lines moving by knowing what you can't bring ahead of time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TSA is expecting air travel numbers to hit pre-pandemic levels over the next week as people travel to and from Thanksgiving celebrations.

AAA reports more than 4.5 million people will travel by air, with the highest volume of travelers heading out the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving.

If you’re heading to the airport with Thanksgiving ingredients or those leftovers, TSA is reminding folks what you can and can’t have in a carry-on.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods - Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Meats - Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing - Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles - Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n Cheese- Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,

Fresh vegetables - Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh fruit - Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage