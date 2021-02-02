x
Target, Walmart other retailers to be closed Thanksgiving Day

You can always satisfy that post-turkey shopping urge online.

TN, USA — A growing number of major retailers are choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Last year, many stores closed because of COVID-19, but this year they also plan to stay closed for the upcoming holiday.

Fear not; you can always satisfy that post-turkey shopping urge online or rest up to hit the stores first thing on Black Friday.

The stores staying closed on Thanksgiving include:

  • Aldi
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dillard's
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • Kohl's
  • JCPenney
  • Macy's
  • Marshall's
  • PetCo
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • REI
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart

