Talking tips for Halloween safety while exploring Sweet Pete's Candy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How good are you at catching candy?

This Halloween you can expect a possible candy catapult, candy zipline, or candy fence on your child's trick-or-treating route. Hopefully your route is as decorated for Halloween as Sweet Pete's Candy. You probably don't have as much candy as the candy shop, but make sure you know what to do with it with these safety tips.

Staying safe starts with distancing yourself, which is where the candy catapult comes in. The CDC ranks indoor parties and indoor haunted houses as some of the riskiest Halloween activities.

Safer activities the CDC lists include a candy scavenger hunt at home or walk around the block in your costume. What creative way are you celebrating Halloween?

Here are some safety tips from the CDC:

1. Make individually wrapped bags of candy and put them outside for kids.

Wash your hands before you make the bags.

2. Bring hand sanitizer on your trick-or-treating route.

Parents should make sure children are using the hand sanitizer correctly.

3. Do not substitute a Halloween mask for a pandemic mask.

The CDC advises not to wear a pandemic mask and Halloween mask in case breathing is harder.