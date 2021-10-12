Sulzbacher serves hot breakfasts, gives presents to thankful residents on Christmas

“This is beautiful," resident Dawn Joy. "It’s the best Christmas my kids ever had."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher Village continued its Christmas Breakfast tradition Saturday, serving hundreds of residents with a hot meal and a holiday present.

“This is beautiful, it’s the best Christmas my kids ever had," Dawn Joy, resident said.

Dawn Joy is spending her first Christmas at Sulzbacher Village for women and children.

“I’m so grateful, my living room is full of toys because of Mr. Dolton and the village and the people here," Joy said. "I don’t know where I would be. Last year was nothing like this so my year has changed drastically and I’m so thankful."

Joy is one of over 360 residents living in Sulzbacher Centers across Jacksonville waking up to a Christmas breakfast and stockings full of goodies and essentials.

“We’re making sure that they’re not missing anything," Emily Knight-Smith of Sulzbacher said. "That they’re not missing out on anything. We’re taking care of the whole person even on special days and every other day of the year."

Sulzbacher provides jobs, housing and health services for men woman and children facing homelessness. Sulzbacher centers have been serving the homeless community in our area for over two decades. The organization served over 700 people in 2019.

Due to COVID ,meals are being served in a grab and go fashion, and volunteers weren’t allowed inside. Staff was on hand to serve out holiday cheer.

“We have not been able to bring back volunteers back onto campus yet due to covid so it’s just been staff working doing double time during the holidays to make sure that our clients have as special of a celebration as they can," Knight-Smith said.