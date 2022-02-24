Springfield hosting St. Patrick's Day Block Party after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, businesses along the historic neighborhood's main stretch will welcome attendees to celebrate on March 12, from noon to 6 p.m.

The people of Historic Springfield will be painting the town green next month when the annual St. Patrick's Day Block Party returns to North Main Street.

After a two-year hiatus, businesses along the historic neighborhood's main stretch will welcome attendees to celebrate on March 12, from noon to 6 p.m. There will be music, art, food, vendors, activities and people decked out in their St. Paddy's best.

Hosted by the Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council and Springfield Area Merchants and Business Association, the event will set up along the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Main Street. The event is family- and dog-friendly, free and open to the public.

The schedule of events is as follows:

12:30 to 2 p.m. - Blood, Sweat, and Whiskey

2 to 3 p.m. - Siegtoberfest's Shamrock Showdown (a 16-person competition featuring some of Siegtoberfest’s most popular drinking games)

3 to 4:15 p.m. - Spade McQuade

4:30 to 6 p.m. - Let’s Ride Brass Band

Business owners and partners hosting the event also include Crispy's Springfield Gallery, Hyperion Brewing Company, Strings Sports Brewery, Main & Six Brewing Company, Stumpy's Hatchet House, Springfield Scoops, Reddi-Arts, Kindred Hair Salon, TerraWise Homes, 1748 Bakehouse, Silver Street Management, PRI Productions, Root Realty, Up-Side Management Company, Social Grounds Coffee Company, North Florida Sales and Servpro of Mandarin.

For more information on SPAR events throughout the year, click here.