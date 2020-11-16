Santa to make phone calls to good boys and girls in St. Johns County

Parents must register children by Dec. 4.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — He's making a list. He's checking it twice. He might even give you a call if you're being real nice.

In St. Johns County, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting 'Phone Calls from Santa' this holiday season for children 8 years old or younger to help promote social distancing while spreading some holiday cheer.

Santa will make his phone calls between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. nightly from Dec. 8 through 10.

Parents must register children by Dec. 4 by visiting this website and selecting a date under the Special Events tab.

For more information or registration assistance, please call 904-20-0379 or email abrown@sjcfl.us.

In Jacksonville, Santa Claus is making special visits to malls while maintaining social distancing with specialty visits.

The main man himself will be stopping at The Avenues and The St. Johns Town Center starting Nov. 27.

Unlike previous years, Santa Claus will be meeting families in a safe, socially-distanced manner. He and his helpers will also be wearing masks and require his visitors to make reservations before they go see him.