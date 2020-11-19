OneJax interfaith Thanksgiving service a chance to share gratitude virtually

OneJax, an interfaith nonprofit institute of the University of North Florida, is hosting its 103rd Thanksgiving Gratitude Service for the first time virtually.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A community organization that brings together people from all faiths, ethnicities, races and cultural backgrounds is holding its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Gratitude Service Thursday night.

OneJax Institute, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the University of North Florida, has held the annual service for 102 years. This is the first year the event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will be the 103rd time that we gather together for this service and we've never needed it more," OneJax said on the event registration page for the service. "After a year like the one we've all had, the service provides a place where we can come together with kindness and share gratitude for all the important things we really do have. It also allows us to commit to extending a helping hand to those in need during this season of giving."

The service takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. It is free and open to the community.

Registration is required in order to access the service. You can register for the event by clicking here.

OneJax is an interfaith organization dedicated to achieving civility, understanding and respect for all peoples, according to its website. Its vision is an inclusive community where differences are welcomed and celebrated.

Here is more information about the event from the registration page:

"After this long and challenging year, we hope this service, which gives voice to the different ways in which our community expresses gratefulness and thankfulness, will lift your spirits and remind you of all that’s still good in our world—and in our hearts.

No matter if or to whom we pray … or how we go about it, the expressions of gratitude and thanksgiving share many commonalities, just as we do as people. We believe there’s never been a more important time to feel a part of something greater than ourselves. From the beginning, we have all been in this together; as long as we continue to look out for one another, we can endure almost anything.

Please join us to celebrate the many things that bind us together and to reflect on the blessings that are borne out of our most difficult trials."