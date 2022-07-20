Oktoberfest is coming back to Jacksonville Beach after COVID hiatus

In addition to music, the event is known for its variety of German, Oktoberfest and Craft beers, 60 local artists, over 20 of Jacksonville's favorite local food trucks and tons of activities.



"We are thrilled to bring back one of the area's most enjoyed and anticipated festivals to Jacksonville Beach this Fall! This festival is four years in the making and thanks to a positive partnership and support from the City of Jacksonville Beach and our great event partners, we are able to bring back a huge event and fundraiser to our favorite beach town," Charles Wagoner, President of event group 904 Happy Hour and Co-Founder of Beaches Oktoberfest said.