New holiday tradition coming to West King Street in St. Augustine

Community members are looking to extend Nights of Lights to bring more tourists to the area.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Community members and local businesses of West King Street in St. Augustine are coming together to kick off a new holiday tradition.

From photo shops to bakeries, restaurants and furniture stores, community member Tyrone Bennett says they’re working to show all they have to offer.

"We kind of feel like this is underserved and underprivileged areas where we have businesses that seek attention that needs attention that needs the foot traffic,” Bennett said. “This neighborhood is valuable to St. Augustine it’s valuable to the west king street neighborhood and so we would like this to be in correlation to get the same economic impact as downtown.”

Bennett has teamed up with other businesses owners like Casey Carcaba to create Nights of Lights down West King Street.

“We're trying to make it as big as we can make it to get the attention. We’re going to be lighting five blocks at once,” Carcaba said. “So we can get the same tourist draw down here that everyone gets on St. George Street and East King Street.”

The “Get Lit” celebration will start Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Cheese Wheel parking lot. Lights will go on at 5:30 p.m and stay up until January 25.

“We’re going to have a DJ we’re going to have Santa clause, Mrs. clause we're going to have some elves, food trucks,” Bennett said. “Come out enjoy, bring your family, spend money in the local businesses.”