June 4 is National Donut Day, and we've compiled a list of the best places to celebrate!

June 4 is truly an important holiday: National Donut Day.

The day stresses the importance of treating yourself and how dessert is sometimes a must.

Whether you like more traditional flavors or the crazy ones, we've got you covered with our list below.

DiGiorno: The frozen pizza brand has a new item: the “pizza + donut mashup" called the DiGiornut and the company is giving away a free, half-dozen box. You can enter to win by replying to the brand's tweet, with #sweepstakes.

Duck Donuts: The donut chain is offering a free cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut to everyone who visits a location on June 4, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin': Get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Entenmann's Donuts: The childhood, grocery-store staple is holding a contest in which people can enter a father figure to win a year’s supply of donuts and other prizes. The person doesn't have to be a man either, according to the brand's website. They can be "male or female; dad, coach, teacher, or any inspiring person in their life.” Five nominees will be chosen as the winner, and in addition to the donuts, they will win an all-expenses-paid Daytona Race Trip package. You can enter through June 21 at this link.

Hardee's: You can get a free Froot Loops Mini Donuts June 4 through 6.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free donut on June 4, no purchase necessary. If you show your COVID-19 vaccination card, you can get two. Also, get a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen donuts purchase.

Maple Donuts: The local donut shop is offering a free donut to every customer on June 4.

Salvation Army: The donation organization will be delivering donuts and hosting events at certain locations. Learn more here.

Smokey Bones: You can get a free Bag O' Donuts with any $40 purchase on National Donut Day.