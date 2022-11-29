Mark your calendar with these dates to mail your holiday packages on time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We know this time of year as the holiday season, but at the post office it's the busy season. Mark your calendars for these holiday deadlines.
USPS recommends shipping your package by Dec. 17 if you're using retail ground service or shipping first-class. If you're sending mail to someone in the military, get it out by Dec. 9 to spend less money.
- Dec. 9 — Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
- Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
Sherwin Salla, customer relations coordinator for USPS's Jacksonville district, recommends getting your packages mailed as early as you can. He also encourages you to be a Santa for the 110th year of USPS's Operation Santa.
For Operation Santa, children and families send in their wish lists and others in the community make their holidays merrier.
"You can actually go to that website and get verified, your ID needs to be verified, and you can actually fulfill a kid's wish or a kid's dream, Christmas wish, or even for a family's," Salla said.