Mark your calendar with these dates to mail your holiday packages on time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We know this time of year as the holiday season, but at the post office it's the busy season. Mark your calendars for these holiday deadlines.

USPS recommends shipping your package by Dec. 17 if you're using retail ground service or shipping first-class. If you're sending mail to someone in the military, get it out by Dec. 9 to spend less money.

Dec. 9 — Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

Sherwin Salla, customer relations coordinator for USPS's Jacksonville district, recommends getting your packages mailed as early as you can. He also encourages you to be a Santa for the 110th year of USPS's Operation Santa.

For Operation Santa, children and families send in their wish lists and others in the community make their holidays merrier.