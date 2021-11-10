'All I want for Christmas is food' 🎄 Mariah Carey, McDonald's team up for 12 days of deals

From Mariah's favorite, the classic cheeseburger, to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, McDonald's app users can score a different free item each day Dec. 13 - 24.

Love the holidays, Mariah Carey and fast food? Then you'll be counting down to more than Christmas this December.

McDonald's announced Wednesday it's teaming up with the pop icon whose "All I Want For Christmas Is You" anthem has been playing in our heads nonstop since the calendar turned the page to November. Carey is teaming up with the Golden Arches for 12 Days of Deals, featuring an entire menu full of free goodies.

From Carey's own favorite, the classic cheeseburger, to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies, users of the McDonald's app can score a different free item from the Mariah Menu each day with a $1 minimum purchase.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said in a news release announcing the tasty countdown to Christmas. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

Taking the holidays up an octave, the 12 Days of McDonald's Deals promotion runs from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24. The Mariah Menu items will be served in fun and festive packaging inspired by Carey's love for the holidays and signature style.

"Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year," a McDonald's spokesperson said in the release. "We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans."