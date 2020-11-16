List: Where to see Santa on the First Coast 🎅

He's making a list, he's checking it twice. He's gonna find out who is naughty or nice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town!

Well, to the First Coast specifically. You better make sure you're on your best behavior. Here's a full list of events and dates where you can catch a glimpse of Old Saint Nick.

Where to See Santa 🎅

2nd Annual V for Victory Holiday Pizza Party - Held Dec. 4 at each V Pizza location including San Marco, Mandarin, Fleming Island, Jacksonville Beach, and Gainesville. Tickets range from $5 to $25 and include an endless buffet, plus drink tickets. Pictures with Santa at each location. Click here for more details.

Duval County

Mall Visits - held at The Avenues and The St. Johns Town Center starting Nov. 27. Unlike previous years, Santa Claus will be meeting families in a safe, socially-distanced manner. He and his helpers will also be wearing masks and require his visitors to make reservations before they go see him. The hours at both locations will be Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make reservations, click here.

St. Johns County

Santa Phone Calls - In St. Johns County, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting 'Phone Calls from Santa' this holiday season for children 8 years old or younger to help promote social distancing while spreading some holiday cheer. Santa will make his phone calls between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. nightly from Dec. 8 through 10. Parents must register children by Dec. 4 by visiting this website and selecting a date under the Special Events tab.

Craft Event - Meet Santa at the 8th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Event held at the World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort on Nov. 21 and 22. More info here.

Nassau County

The Dickens on Centre St. Nick Experience - The Annual Dickens on Centre St. Nick portrait experience starts Dec. 5 when St. Nick will be bringing his workshop all the way to the Amelia Island Welcome Center. Click here for more details.

Glynn County

Breakfast with Santa - Dine with Santa and enjoy his favorite breakfast - pancakes, eggs, and bacon! Be sure to bring your letters for the big man and sip on hot chocolate with marshmallows from the hot chocolate bar - an elf favorite. More info here, various dates.

Cookie Decorating with Santa - Join Santa in decorating his favorite cookies! Families will receive six cookies and all the candies and icing to add the special magic. More info here, various dates.