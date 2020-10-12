List: Hanukkah celebrations across the First Coast 🕎

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, beginning Thursday night at sundown, marks a lesser festival lasting eight days a commemorating the rededication of the Temple in 165 BC by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrians.
Jewish families and worshippers will light one candle each night through Friday evening, Dec. 18. And there are many opportunities to gather (while keeping a safe social distance) and celebrate the holiday throughout those eight nights in the Jacksonville area.
Here's a list of ways to celebrate.
Thursday, 5 p.m.
- Clay County Menorah Lighting and Celebration
- Kindling of Clay County's largest Menorah in a socially distant, outdoor setting
- 2042 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073
Thursday, 5:45 p.m.
- Hanukkah Extravaganza - Community Event
- Outdoor Hanukkah program where JCA CEO Adam Chaskin will lead the lighting of the Jewish Community Alliance’s giant outdoor hanukkiyah
- Jewish Community Alliance, 8505 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32217
Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Light Up The Night (Drive-Up Chanukah Event)
- Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy Chanukah donuts and hot chocolate or coffee
- Chabad of Southside and the Town Center, 11271 Alumni Way, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Chanukah Party Wine Tasting
- Enjoy six wines and potato latkes and learn to play the dreidel game for $20 per person.
- The Gifted Cork & Gourmet, 64 Hypolita St., Ste A, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Thursday, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Chanukah Helicopter Gelt Drop & Light Show
- Dreidels, menorahs and 2,500 chocolate coins will rain down from the sky!
- Menorah lighting takes place at 6:20 p.m.
- Nocatee Spray Park, Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Saturday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Chanukah Party @ Your Doorstep
- Give the joy of Chanukah delivered to your home with the musical Menorah-mobile, dancing dreidels, individually wrapped treats, light-up gifts and Chanukah Spirit!
- Click here to book your slot.
Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Latkes & Vodkas - Take 4
- The Jacksonville Jewish Center's outdoor Hanukkah party with music, casino games, food and drinks. Masks are required and safety precautions will be taken seriously.
- 3662 Crown Point Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunday, 2 p.m.
- Chanukah Celebration of Light Featuring Yehudah & Mendy Piamenta in Concert
- Participants will be treated to free delicious hot potato latkes and prizes.
- Chabad Lubavitch Northeast, Florida, 10129 Haley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Monday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Chanukah Party @ Your Doorstep
- Give the joy of Chanukah delivered to your home with the musical Menorah-mobile, dancing dreidels, individually wrapped treats, light-up gifts and Chanukah Spirit!
- Click here to book your slot.
Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m.
- Totally Lit: Hanukkah Celebration (Live and Virtual)
- Register by Sunday for Join James Weldon Johnson Park, Gili’s Kitchen, Catering and Bakery and the Jacksonville Jewish Center's annual celebration of Hanukkah featuring music, dreidel games and storytelling. The menorah-lighting ceremony will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
- James Weldon Johnson Park, 135 W. Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Menorah Lighting at the World Golf Hall of Fame
- Jewish St. Johns County is inviting you to join them as they kindle a 9-foot menorah in front of the Trophy Tower at the World Golf Hall of Fame. There will be hot latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, music and a raffle. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be ahered to.
- 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine, FL 32092
Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Chanukah Party @ Your Doorstep
- Give the joy of Chanukah delivered to your home with the musical Menorah-mobile, dancing dreidels, individually wrapped treats, light-up gifts and Chanukah Spirit!
- Click here to book your slot.
Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Hannukah Celebration at the Center
- From the event's Facebook page: "After minyan, join Center clergy & friends in Beth Shalom Park for the first ever CAR-NORAH lighting."
- Jacksonville Jewish Center, 3662 Crown Point Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257