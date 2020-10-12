List: Hanukkah celebrations across the First Coast 🕎

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, beginning Thursday night at sundown, marks a lesser festival lasting eight days a commemorating the rededication of the Temple in 165 BC by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrians.

Jewish families and worshippers will light one candle each night through Friday evening, Dec. 18. And there are many opportunities to gather (while keeping a safe social distance) and celebrate the holiday throughout those eight nights in the Jacksonville area.