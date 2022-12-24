Crowds hit stores for last minute Christmas shopping along the First Coast

With so many people in the stores, more cars are on the road, but beating the crowds and getting out of the store wasn’t a problem for these shoppers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is the last day to get those presents under the tree before Christmas morning and some that means braving the crowds for last minute shopping.

Last minute Christmas shopping can be a hassle but for some, waiting until Christmas Eve was the only choice.

“We had a lot of stuff going on, just closed on a house, and didn’t have time to shop," said Megan Walsh, a shopper.

The St. John’s Town center offers plenty of options for those last minute gifts.

Shawn Dorsey says she was worried she wouldn’t find what she needed, but was surprised at the selection.

"A lot of stuff is picked over, I mean that’s what I was expecting with a lot of shoppers out here, but they actually did have some supplies that I needed," Dorsey said.

“I’m really surprised that there’s less traffic than I was anticipating. We were out here last night, and it was bumper to bumper, so it’s much lighter today," Walsh said.