Just ask C. Cowford: City of Jacksonville's mascot answers holiday questions while doing TikTok challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you know the City of Jacksonville has a mascot named C. Cowford who likes to answer holiday questions to cool funky tunes?

With all that's going on this holiday season, the city thought a mascot could help answer some of your most popular questions. And in 2021, there's no better way to answer questions than through TikTok's "The Magic Bomb Challenge."

C. Cowford knows everything from when the city's tree lighting event is to the full list of details surrounding the annual light boat parade.