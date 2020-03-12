Jumbo Shrimp hosting 'A Very Shrimpy Christmas' Saturday

Get a photo taken with Santa, make Christmas crafts and enjoy special treats at 121 Financial Ballpark as the Shrimp usher in the holidays!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are getting into the Christmas spirit with A Very Shrimpy Christmas celebration Saturday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans can have their photos taken with Santa, make Christmas crafts and enjoy delicious treats available for purchase. Admission tickets are $5 per person.

The third year of the annual celebration will include safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face masks will be required upon entry and while moving around the ballpark, social distancing will be encouraged.

The ballpark's HD videoboard will have Christmas classic movies and cartoons playing on the left-field screens. Concessions, Christmas treats and refreshments will be available, but cash will not be accepted.

Photos with Santa are free and will also be socially distanced.

Guests can enter the ballpark at the home plate gate. Free parking is available in Lot P behind the right-field fence.