July 4th fireworks will be held at these six Jacksonville locations 🎆 🎇

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This year the City of Jacksonville announced there will be six different viewing opportunities to see the annual Fourth of July Fireworks show.

Due to the coronavirus. social distancing guidelines are in place so one big show was not a possibility. Instead, fireworks will be available for viewing online and at six smaller scale locations.

"Jacksonville's annual fireworks celebration downtown has become a tradition on Independence Day,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “As a City, we have taken the necessary precautions in providing additional locations across Jacksonville for our residents to view the fireworks safely. We're looking forward to producing an experience that is bigger, better and safer.”

The show will begin at 9:45 p.m. Those locations include:

Downtown Jacksonville

St. Johns Town Center Mall

Northside: FSCJ North Campus

Southside: The Avenues Mall

Westside: Normandy/Lem Merrett Park

Arlington: Ed Austin Regional Park

The Downtown Jacksonville fireworks can be seen from both the North and South banks along the St. Johns River. While the additional fireworks show locations can be viewed from their surrounding areas.

To take part in the festivities ar home, the fireworks can be seen and heard on 97.9 KISS FM and WJXT and PRI Productions will be providing the Red, White and Boom which will air on WJXT Channel 4. iHeart Media will be broadcasting the official fireworks audio on 97.9 KISS-FM and 99.1 WQIK for spectators to listen to synchronized music from their vehicles, mobile devices, or homes.

Due to the fireworks show, the easternmost northbound lane on the Acosta Bridge will be closed from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4. The Acosta Bridge will fully close at 9:15 p.m. and will reopen once all firework trailers and debris are cleared, the city said. The Main Street Bridge will be closed from 9:15 p.m. until 10:15 p.m. All other bridges will be open.