The holidays can be a tough time for many. For some, it's a time of grief, and for others, it's a season of financial restraint.

Jacksonville police spent Friday looking for those who could use help during the holidays.

First Coast News got a first-hand look with assistant police chief Greg Burton and Officer Fred Caldwell, who both were on a mission to spread Christmas joy.

Burton and Caldwell have both served the Jacksonville community for more than two decades.

Burton and Caldwell patrol the Northside, Oceanway and San Mateo areas in JSO's Zone 6.

Burton says he looks forward to this time of the year because it gives them an opportunity to connect with the community.

Hundreds received gift cards worth $100, thanks to an anonymous donor and JSO's 904 Secret Santa initiative.

For some, the special gift came right in the nick of time, while others considered the gift cards an unexpected blessing.

"This gives us an opportunity to just say I see you, we care about you and we just want to bless you," Burton said.

Burton and Caldwell surprised ten lucky individuals at bus stops, Walmart, restaurants, and more.

Mr. Willie’s valve stem broke and Sergeant Bear and Detective Calderon took his tire to a nearby tire shop for repair. Sergeant Bear helped place the tire back on the truck and Mr. Willie received a $100 gift card!

By spreading holiday cheer, Burton and Caldwell say they're reminded of the reason for the season.

"It goes hand and hand. It’s about giving, its’ about sharing, and being a blessing to one another and I think we absolutely accomplished that today," Caldwell said.



Officer Simpson and Officer Goldstein saw Ed waiting to catch the bus. He got a ride and a $100 gift card!

JSO gave 300 gift cards to people on the First Coast Friday. If you were given a card, you're encouraged to pay it forward by helping someone in need.