Jacksonville Beach florist delivers more than 1000 flowers for Valentine's Day

The crew at Floriade Florist put in three 20 hour days in preparation for the busiest day of the year.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — On Valentine's Day, it's the thought that counts. For some love birds, that thought, is a little last minute.

Floriade Florist's Tiffany Turner said the one fortunate thing is they have so many regular customers, they know by now to order well in advance.

But that doesn't stop some from swinging by at the last minute to see what flowers they have left.

Turner said she's been working 20 hours for three days trying to meet the demand.

She mentioned they've had some nearby businesses bring them coffee and food to help them power through the busiest time of the year.

She said they had thousands of flowers leave the shop on Valentine's Day with a total of more than 120 deliveries.

The love of the job keeps her going Valentine's Day after Valentine's Day.

"It's beautiful, brilliant, horrifying, absolute delicious smelling insanity. We stay awake for several days and just make magic, and hope we can take all the orders."