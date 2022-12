Through our 12 Days of Giveaways initiative, First Coast News made one woman's holiday a little brighter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2015, a 16-year-old boy fired shots at a Jacksonville school bus. Shakayla Singleton was shot in the cheek.

That high school student is now a mother of two.

Her grandmother emailed First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin asking if he could help Shakayla with a financial gift, so she could buy her children presents for Christmas.

Through our 12 Days of Giveaways initiative, First Coast News made that happen.