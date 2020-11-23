Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns this weekend

Deck the hulls! Spectators will line up and down the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville and watch boats of all shapes and sizes show off their holiday lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns Saturday to Downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River to ring in the official start of the season.

The more than 30-year tradition will take place starting at 6 p.m., with viewing locations along the Northbank and Southbank riverwalks, including Riverfront Plaza and the Friendship Fountain. Spectators can see boats of all shapes and sizes showing off their lights and holiday spirit.

After the parade, the event will culminate with a fireworks display featuring "waterfalls" off the Main Street and Acosta Bridges, starting around 8 p.m.

See below for a map of the parade route.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit JaxLightBoatParade.com or call 904-255-5422.

If you would like to participate in the parade and have your boat featured, click here to sign up for free up to the day of the event. Just be sure to deck the halls and your boat with lights!