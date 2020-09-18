Jacksonville Jewish Center holds virtual Rosh Hashanah services

The first of the High Holy Days and the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, will be observed virtually in Jacksonville due to the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — L'Shanah Tovah!

Rosh Hashanah, which translates as 'head of the year', is the Jewish new year and commemorates the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve.

Friday night at 6 p.m., the Erev Rosh Hashanah evening service will be livestreamed online.

Additional services for Rosh Hashanah Day One will be streamed Saturday, as well as services for Day Two on Sunday.

To find links to attend the virtual services, you can visit the Jacksonville Jewish Center's website.

Rosh Hashanah traditions include:

Visiting a body of water for the “Tashlich” service to symbolically cast our sins into the water inspiring us all to start fresh and renew our efforts to add good to the world.

Eating a piece of apple dipped in honey symbolizing our desire for a sweet year.

Using round challahs for Rosh Hashanah, to represent the cycle of life.