Jacksonville Beach leaders to make decision on 4th of July fireworks

In a memo, Jacksonville Beach's City Manager recommends canceling the event due to social distancing requirements. The final decision is expected Monday night.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach is taking up the topic of its Fourth of July fireworks at Monday's City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

City Manager Michael Staffopoulos sent a memo to the council May 26 recommending the event be canceled, explaining with a list of factors contributing to that recommendation.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and nationally and state-declared states of emergency, crowd size is a large consideration for whether to cancel the event, the memo said. Gov. Ron DeSantis's state of emergency does not expire until July 7, but the state has begun its Phase One of reopening protocols, with restaurants and retail businesses gradually reopening.

Staffopoulos said it is currently unknown whether the governor's state of emergency will be extended or rescinded early, when the state may move to Phase Two of reopening protocols or when social distancing and CDC guidelines will no longer be recommended.

With the annual fireworks display typically drawing tens of thousands of visitors, the cancellation of fireworks events in other nearby cities could result in an even larger than typical crowd, and "the larger the crowd, the more difficult it is for the Police Department to maintain control," the memo said. The memo listed several jurisdictions with plans to cancel their Fourth of July events:

City of Orlando – canceled; virtual fireworks through televised replay of previous event

Flagler County – canceled

City of Flagler Beach – canceled

City of St. Augustine – unknown at this time

City of Daytona Beach – canceled

Naval Station Mayport – canceled

City of Fernandina Beach – fireworks only / no vendors

City of Orange Park – postponed until Labor Day

City of Jacksonville – unknown at this time

City of St. Marys (GA) – postponed until Shrimp Festival in October (through Kiwanis)

City of Palatka – decision to be made by May 29, 2020

The memo also said there should be no expectations that the police department would be able to enforce social distancing during such an event, as their primary focus would be on maintaining control. "Attempting to do both may result in doing neither effectively, creating an environment unsafe for both visitors and officers," the memo said.

The city manager's recommendation to cancel the July Fourth fireworks display will be considered by the City Council at Monday night's virtual council meeting. Leaders will also consider the option of moving the fireworks to another date later in the year, such as Labor Day weekend.

City of Jacksonville Beach

