Hundreds come together for 4th of July celebration at Riverfront Plaza

Rain or shine, the weather didn’t stop folks from coming out to celebrate Independence Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Fourth of July celebration at Riverfront Plaza brought hundreds of people out including a lot of out-of-towners.

“Finally freedom it feels great. everyone out again seeing everyone out again. so mask or nothing. things are finally getting back to normal," said an attendee of the event.

After most people stayed in the house last summer at the height of the pandemic this year looked slightly different.

“Last year was terrible, post-pandemic it’s a chance to get out. So I really enjoy getting out and seeing people again. Things are getting back to normal," said Quenton James.

Many who attended the event all had the main attraction they were looking forward to.