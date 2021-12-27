How to get a free Uber or cab ride this New Year's Eve in Jacksonville, St. Augustine

The rides can be redeemed through an Uber credit or a cab ride with a participating taxi service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville law firm is working to make sure everyone who celebrates on New Year's Eve has a safe, sober ride home.

Farah & Farah is giving away free rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year's Eve. The rides can be redeemed through an Uber credit or a cab ride with a participating taxi service.

The annual Farah Free NYE Rides program provides a limited number of $50 Uber credit vouchers or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius to help individuals and families remain safe during one of the most dangerous nights on the road. The rides will be available Friday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Approximately 427 people are estimated to be killed on the roads across the United States during the New Year's Eve holiday this year, according to the National Safety Council. That's a steep increase from last year's estimate of 200.

"Fortunately, many of these deaths can be prevented if would-be drivers make plans to use a designated driver or rideshare app," Farah & Farah said in a news release announcing the program.

People in Jacksonville and St. Augustine who want to participate are encouraged to claim their free voucher in advance at FarahandFarah.com/NYE and to share the opportunity with friends and family so that they can also take advantage of the free, safe rides.

“Our goal is to keep people safe as they celebrate new beginnings with friends and family,” said Eddie Farah, founder and managing partner at Farah & Farah in the release. “We are proud to provide a safe start to the new year through our Farah Free NYE Rides program.”

See instructions to register for a free ride below:

To use Uber:



1. Sign in to the Uber app or create an account at uber.com

2. Click to claim the voucher: https://r.uber.com/rECidUTPQXv

3. The voucher will automatically be added to your account and will be active to use from 8pm on 12/31 to 4am on 1/1.



To confirm your voucher is in your account:



1. Open your Uber app and tap the menu icon.

2. Tap "Wallet."

3. Scroll down and tap "Vouchers" to see details of any vouchers on your account.



There are limited vouchers available with Uber. If there are no vouchers remaining, please call a local cab company.

To use a cab:

Please call your cab

Jacksonville – zTrip 904-222-2222

St. Augustine – Coastal Cab 904-808-9995

Once you are in the cab, tell the driver you are using the Farah & Farah Safe Ride Home with the code FFNYE2021