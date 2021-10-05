LIST 🎃 How to celebrate the spooky season across the First Coast

Here is a list of Halloween events, fall festivals and pumpkin patches across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Spooky season is officially here!

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of our traditions and the ways we celebrate special occasions have changed. But, the second pandemic-era autumn and Halloween season on the First Coast will be full of opportunities for families to get festive.

Here is a list of Halloween events, fall festivals, haunted houses and pumpkin patches across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Fall Festival

Donner Park Community Center, 2072 George St., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Free, family-friendly event with food, games, music and crafts. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the day with family and friends

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Fall Festival

Pumpkin Patch on Main Street

Main Street Food Park, 1352 North Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

Pumpkin patch fundraiser for Main Street Food Park's grand opening, with proceeds going to Springfield Preservation and Revitalization, plus food trucks, games and live entertainment

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Pumpkin Patch on Main Street

Friday, Oct. 15

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Saturday, Oct. 16

Halloween Doors & More Drive-In Movie Experience

Jacksonville Fairgrounds, 510 Fairground Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation's Halloween Doors & More presents a drive-in movie experience at the fairgrounds to benefit the Community PedsCare prorgram

Trolls: World Tour airs at 5 p.m. and Hocus Pocus airs at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 per vehicle, per movie

More info: HDM.CommunityHospice.com

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 17

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Friday, Oct. 22

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Saturday, Oct. 23

Murray Hill-o-Ween

1090 Edgewood Ave. South, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Live music, food trucks, a beer truck, local vendors, bounce houses for kids, a pumpkin patch and Jacksonville's only Halloween parade (7 p.m.) return to the heart of Murray Hill.

4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Murray Hill-o-Ween

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 24

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

St. Marys Scarecrow Stroll

St. Marys Historic District

Enjoy scarecrow displays, trick-or-treating in costume and DJ entertainment. You can also visit local shops, along with restaurants and food trucks. Don't forget your trick-or-treating bags and buckets!

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

St. Marys Scarecrow Stroll

Monday, Oct. 25

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Creepin' It Real Halloween Art Tour

The Cummer Museum, 829 Riverside Ave., Jackosnville, FL 32204

Your spooky art experience begins when you pick up your Halloween scavenger hunt clues from the ghost of Ninah Cummer herself! As you put your sleuthing skills to work you’ll discover Visitor Experience staff throughout the museum dressed as pieces from our collection and ready to deliver all its spine-chilling secrets, along with free trunk-or-treat style prizes.

Drop in from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Creepin' It Real Halloween Art Tour

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Spookytacular

Flagler Health+ Village at MuraBella, 70 Turin Terrace, St. Augustine, FL 32092

A free, socially distanced Halloween party

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spookytacular

Thursday, Oct. 28

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Friday, Oct. 29

Colonial Haunt: The Lost Garrison

The Colonial Quarter Experience, 14 S. Castillo Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Celebrate Halloween in the "most haunted city in America," St. Augustine with a "spooktacular" 20-minute walkthrough event enticing visitors to experience how the colonists might fare in a haunting invasion

6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with tours every 10 to 20 minutes

Cost: $15 per victim

Colonial Haunt: The Lost Garrison

Historic Springfield Bike-A-Boo

Main Street Food Park, 1352 North Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

A leisurely ride as a group through the spooky streets of Springfield. Costumes and bike decorations are encouraged! All ages and skill levels are welcome, with appropriate safety gear encouraged

Quicklink Cycling Solutions will be there with their mobile bicycle repair shop, so you can get your bike tuned up before the ride

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Historic Springfield Bike-A-Boo

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Yulee Halloween Festival

Yulee Sports Complex, 86142 Goodbread Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

Nassau County Parks & Recreation's first ever Halloween festival! Games, trick-or-treat alley, costume contest, bounce houses, face painting, concessions and hay rides, followed by a screening of Hocus Pocus at 7:15 p.m.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, concessions available for purchase

Yulee Halloween Festival

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ancient City Brewing Boos and Brews 5K Race and Halloween Party

Ancient City Brewing, 3420 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32092

The race includes a race shirt, finishes medal and after-party music. You can pick your swag up on race day beginning at 5 p.m.

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 to $35

Sign up here!

Colonial Haunt: The Lost Garrison

The Colonial Quarter Experience, 14 S. Castillo Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Celebrate Halloween in the "most haunted city in America," St. Augustine with a "spooktacular" 20-minute walkthrough event enticing visitors to experience how the colonists might fare in a haunting invasion

6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with tours every 10 to 20 minutes

Cost: $15 per victim

Colonial Haunt: The Lost Garrison

Hallow's Eve: A Frightfully Funky Festival

James Weldon Johnson Park, 135 West Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

Spooky decor, costumes and tricks and treats for kids of all ages!

Brews and potions (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) available for purchase

"Dance the demons away to the groovy sounds of Asheville's Appalachian Funk band, Dr. Bacon, as well as St. Augustine's Stephen Pigman Vibrations!"

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free for general admission; VIP Tickets $25 and include two drink tickets, access to a shaded area close to the state with air-conditioned port-a-jon, premium seating, private bar, a JWJ Park koozie and more

Masks and social distancing encouraged

More info available here.

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 31

Colonial Haunt: The Lost Garrison

The Colonial Quarter Experience, 14 S. Castillo Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Celebrate Halloween in the "most haunted city in America," St. Augustine with a "spooktacular" 20-minute walkthrough event enticing visitors to experience how the colonists might fare in a haunting invasion

6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with tours every 10 to 20 minutes

Cost: $15 per victim

Colonial Haunt: The Lost Garrison

The inFESTation - Local Music Resurrection

Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St., St. Augustine, FL 32084

Local artists and vendors, as well as music from Bonnie Blue, the Space Heaters, the Bryce Alastair Band and the reunion of St. Augustine's the Whigs

Costume contest with cash prizes!

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $20 per victim, which includes admission for Colonial Haunt: The Lost Garrison

Ticket info available here

Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dress in family-friendly costumes, go trick-or-treating at scattered candy stations, visit the reimagined scare zones (not for the faint of heart), shop bewitching gifts and devour scary-good food and drinks, while taking in most animals looming before sunset. There will be a "frightening" amount of music, entertainment and photo ops, and you can download an app for digital ghost hunting at Phantom Forest!

Activities at the Town Square Festival include a hay maze, duck race and more

6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members; children 2 and under are free

Spooktacular

Swamp Monsters Spooktacular, Family-Friendly Night!

5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Road, Waycross, Georgia 31503

A family-friendly, walk-through experience through Mummy's Marsh, Werewolf's Den, the Spider's Nest, the Witching Well and more, including candy and photo zones throughout the entire park. There will also be food trucks by the Monster Mash Dance Floor. For the first time ever, visitors to the park will have the opportunity to hear the untold spooky tales of the swamp through guided haunted boat or train tours (VIP experience only).

From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., children with special or sensory needs and their families are invited to attend without the sensory overload and candy alternatives.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5

More information available here

Pumpkin Patches and Crop Mazes:

Amazing Grace Family Farms

2899 Wisteria Farm Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Fall season: Oct. 1 through 30

Fridays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Closed Sunday through Thursday

Tickets $13.95 online, $17.95 at the gate

Tickets $13.95 online, $17.95 at the gate

Ticket includes fall fun pumpkin patch, crop maze and sunflower field (weather dependent), plus access to select attractions, like a jump pad, playground, farm animals and more.

First United Methodist Church of Macclenny Pumpkin Patch

95 N. 5th St., Macclenny, FL 32063

Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. until dark; Saturday, 9 a.m. until dark; Sunday, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.; Special Saturday events, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Jacksonville Pumpkin Patch

Isle of Faith United Methodist Church, 1821 San Pablo Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Donation-based pumpkin patch with free entry

Jacksonville Pumpkin Patch

Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223

11:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m., seven days a week

Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

Middleburg United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

3925 Main St., Middleburg, FL 32068

Open Oct. 1 through 31, Monday through Friday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Special events: Fall Fun Day, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chili Night, Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Middleburg United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

Ortega Pumpkin Patch

Ortega Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

Open Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Oct. 31

Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ortega Pumpkin Patch

Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch