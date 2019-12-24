The holidays come with lots of joy, but also lots of wrapping paper. And how in the world do you get rid of that Christmas tree when the holidays are over?

Don't fret! Here's a list of when you can expect garbage collection in your county during the holidays and where/when you can throw out your tree.

Duval County

No collection on Christmas Day.

Residential service collections performed by the contracted haulers will shift by one day through Saturday.

For example: properties scheduled for Wednesday collection will be serviced Thursday, December 26, and so on.

The Christmas Holiday Schedule change does not affect the City Core area residents.

Nassau County

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday.

St. Johns County

There will be no service on Christmas and Jan. 1. Collection will be delayed for the rest of the week by one day. Their office will also be closed but will reopen for normal business hours the next day.

Clay County

There will be no service on Christmas and New Years Day. Collection will be delayed for the rest of the week by one day.

Baker County

No collection on holidays. Routes delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Flagler County

Monday and Tuesday routes will run as regularly scheduled. There will be no yard waste collection on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

All Wednesday routes will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 28. Thursday and Friday routes will run as regularly scheduled.

Putnam County

Christmas is County and Waste Pro holidays. If your pick up day falls on one of these days, the next day will be your pick up day. All other pickups that week will fall back one day.

Example: Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday, and Friday to Saturday for the remainder of that week only.

Camden County, Ga.

The holiday will be observed with uninterrupted garbage service.

Make sure there are no ornaments or other decorations still on your tree before placing it on the curb.

Christmas Tree Waste

Duval County

Natural Christmas wreaths and trees will be part of regular yard waste pick up.

Clay County

Same day as yard waste is collected. No need to cut them into pieces.

St. Johns County

Tree collection will be Jan. 2 to Jan. 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m

On Saturday Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 12 you can drop the trees off al the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m:

Ron Parker Park, 607 Old Beach Road Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North Al Wilke Park, 6140 South Main Street Mills Field, 1805 Racetrack Road First Tee, 4401 Cypress Links Blvd.

According to Pickyourownchristmastree.org, some of the other things you can do with used natural Christmas trees include:

· Fish feeders: Sunk into private fish ponds trees make excellent refuge, breeding area and feeding area for fish.

· Bird feeders: Place the Christmas tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary.

· Mulch: A Christmas tree is biodegradable; its branches may be removed, chipped, and used as mulch in the garden.

· Living, rooted trees: Of course, next year, you could get a rooted (ball and burlapped or containerized) tree and then plant it in your yard after Christmas