Coming up: See the 2020 holiday shipping deadlines

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Crunch time is upon us: The next week or so is the best time to get your holiday packages in the mail.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the pressure on the major U.S. carriers as more people go online to shop and ship. The virus might also have people second-guessing holiday travel plans and deciding to send gifts back home.
Want to make sure they're under the tree before Friday, Dec. 25? The United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS each have a recommended shipping guide.
Costs typically will be lower the sooner the package is sent out.
USPS: 2020 holiday shipping dates
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail Service: Friday, Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Service: Saturday, Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service: Wednesday, Dec. 23
See the USPS website for shipping dates for Alaska, Hawaii, military mail and and international locations.
FedEx: 2020 holiday shipping dates
- FedEx Home Delivery: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- FedEx Ground: Tuesday, Dec. 15
- FedEx Express Saver: Monday, Dec. 21
- FedEx 2Day: Tuesday, Dec. 22
- FedEx 1Day Freight: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx Standard Overnight: Wednesday, Dec. 23
- FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 25
See FedEx's website for ship-by dates for locations outside the U.S.
UPS: 2020 holiday shipping dates
- UPS 3 Day Select: Monday, Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Tuesday, Dec. 22
- UPS Next Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 23
See UPS' website for more information.
