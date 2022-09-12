Holiday celebration in Moncrief area of Jacksonville marks beginning of revitalization for local businesses

Businesses in the Moncrief area can apply for grant money for exterior improvements through the Jacksonville Commercial Corridor Enhancement Project.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday celebration in the Moncrief area Friday marked the beginning of a new revitalization effort for businesses in the area.

The 2022 Jacksonville Commercial Corridor Enhancement Project is a new program that has been awarded grant money from the federal government, City of Jacksonville and Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo announced a $300,000 donation to the program Friday morning, which included around $2 million from the federal government. Money through the program will go towards businesses' exterior improvements.

"We need windows, we need new ventilation for our barbecue pit because our barbecue pit has been here since the 30," said Holley's Bar-B-Q owner, Wendy Holley.

Holley's Bar B Q has been a staple in the Moncrief neighborhood since the 1930s. Holley said she applied for money through the program and expects to receive between $40-$50 thousand from the city.

"The lady from the city called me and she said congratulations I have all your paperwork now, so this is the process all we're waiting on is the okay. I cried I was in tears I was like, because look how long. How long we've been doing it."

Holley's Bar-B-Q has been serving ribs and chicken full of love for decades. Now, it's finally getting some in return.

"My dad will always say you have to have something to catch their eye. Have something, when they pass by make them want to stop and see what we have." Holley said.

Holley said she expects the exterior improvements to start soon.