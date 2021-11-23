Need a last minute item for the feast? Here are some grocery stores open in Jacksonville on Thanksgiving

Many grocery stores in Jacksonville, including all Publix and Winn Dixie stores, will be closed for Thanksgiving. However, there are some options available.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a mistake every family makes once. It's Thanksgiving morning and everything seems to be going perfectly. You have the turkey in the oven or on the grill. The dressing is prepped, the right bottle of wine is displayed and the cranberry sauce is just right. Then you realize that there is one ingredient you forgot.

Even if you remembered to get everything, you forgot to take your family's famous potato casserole out of the oven until the smell of burning cheese fills the kitchen.

If you live in Jacksonville, there are options available for you.

If your first choice is either Publix or Winn-Dixie, you are out of luck. Both stores, and Winn-Dixie's sister store Harvey's, will be closed on Thanksgiving. So are Target, ALDI, Trader Joe's and even ol' reliable Wally World (Walmart).

You can also forget about wholesale club stores as well as Sam's Club, Costco Wholesale and BJ's Wholesale Club.

While some stores are open, their hours are often adjusted to close early to allow employees the chance to share a Thanksgiving meal with their families.

The Fresh Market is one such store. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whole Foods is also open on Thanksgiving with modified hours. However, these hours vary store-to-store, so you will need to check with the store before going out shopping.

Rowe's IGA is also open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There will be Save-A-Lot stores open on Thanksgiving, but which ones and their hours may vary. Call ahead before going out.

Of course, when desperate times call for desperate measures, you can always pick up small things like milk, bread, salt and pepper, beer and (cheap) wine at many gas stations and convenience stores.

You can also check out travel stops like Love's or Buc'ees if you live near one for a bit of a larger selection.

And if all else fails, tap the link below for some restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.

Keep in mind to be patient with other customers and especially employees. If you're having a stressful Thanksgiving Day, so are they.

