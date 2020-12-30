Here's how to get free rides on New Years Eve in Jacksonville, St. Augustine

The ride credits will be available on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you going out on New Year's Eve? One company is making sure you get home safe by partnering with ride services to provide free rides home from your holiday festivities.

Farah & Farah's annual free ride program will happen again this year to help individuals and families remain safe during one of the most dangerous nights on the road.

Holiday party-goers in Jacksonville and St. Augustine can obtain a free ride to and from their celebrations via a $50 Lyft credit, or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius via Clean Taxi and zTrip.

The ride credits will be available on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Residents of Jacksonville and St. Augustine can claim their free voucher at FarahandFarah.com/NYE.

The National Safety Council estimates that approximately 200 people will die on the road in America during the New Year’s holiday this year. Fortunately, many of these deaths can be prevented if would-be drivers make plans to use a designated driver or rideshare app.