Get spooky! Haunted river boat tour sets sail Wednesday night in Downtown Jacksonville

The St. Johns River Taxi becomes the "Dead in the Water" set from the 13th Floor Haunted House.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The St. Johns River is about to get spooky!

You know about Friday the 13th, but now it's Wednesday the 13th and a haunted house heads to the St. Johns River for a haunted boat tour. The St. Johns River Taxi becomes the "Dead in the Water" set from the 13th Floor Haunted House.

At 7 p.m., 100 people will board a boat at Friendship Fountain, but they won't be alone.

"It has the old inhabitants that haven't left just yet," said Logan Sharpe, general manager of the 13th Floor Jacksonville. "Also creatures and other things that have been dwelling from underneath the muddy riverbed."

If you're not spooked yet, the tour takes you to some of Jacksonville's most haunted spots.

"Get scared, get entertained by the four actors from 13th Floor 'Dead in the Water,'" Sharpe said. "They're also going to get to experience and take a tour of all of Jacksonville's haunted river locations, which is kind of interesting and neat."

'Tis the season to learn about the city's haunted history -- Or learn that you just really like scary things.

"When I was a little kid, my brother took me to a haunted house, I'll never forget it," said Sharpe. "The very first scene that I came across was a grave that they dug down in the ground with fog coming up out of it and a guy with a chainsaw running out and from that moment I just I said, 'Yep, I love this business. I love what it what it is.'"