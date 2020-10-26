LIST 🎃 Halloween events across Northeast Florida

There are many events scheduled to take place across the area that will allow the young and young at heart to celebrate the spooky season while social distancing.

With Halloween quickly approaching, one question that has been asked over and over is whether families will participate in trick-or-treating this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many First Coast families have weighed in on our Facebook page, saying they do not feel safe going door-to-door.

But just because Halloween may look a lot different in 2020, that does not mean it has to be canceled! There are many events scheduled to take place across the First Coast that will allow the young and young at heart to celebrate the spooky season while remaining safely socially distanced.

Here is a list, county-by-county.

Baker County

Pumpkin Patch

First United Methodist Church of Macclenny, 93 N. 5th St., Macclenny, FL 32063

Hours: Monday to Friday: 3 p.m. to dark Saturday 10 a.m. to dark Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Bradford County

Trunk-or-Treat with Madison Street Baptist Church

900 W. Madison St., Starke, FL 32091

Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free

If you're looking for a fun fall event, join Madison Street Baptist Church's Trunk or Treat event. Trunks will be placed throughout the campus, offering plenty of room to stroll, visit and enjoy each trunk!

Click here for more information

Trunk-or-Treat at Northside Baptist Church

7415 NW County Road 225, Starke, FL, 32091

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free

The annual Trunk or Treat event returns to Northside Baptist Church! Enjoy the decorated trunks, as well as free candy, fun games and delicious food!

Northside Baptist Church is hosting their annual Trunk or Treat again! Plan to join us for a great time with decorated trunks, candy, games and food. .

Click here to learn more.

Clay County

Amazing Grace Fall Fun

2899 Wisteria Farm Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets $12.95 in advance, $15.95 at the gate

Celebrate the changing of the season at Amazing Grace Crop Maze during its Fall Festival! Attractions include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, jump pad, playground, tug-o-war, photo ops, barnyard ball zone, farm animals and more.

Candy Crawl at Orange Park Mall

1910 Wells Road, Orange Park, FL 32073

Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Free

From the Orange Park Mall: "We will be holding our annual Candy Crawl event throughout the mall again this year! Participating retailers will have a pumpkin displayed in their window to indicate they have candy or a candy-alternative for Trick-or-Treating. Look for a teal pumpkin for food-sensitive options!



We are encouraging all guests to wear masks and remember to social distance while enjoying Trick-or-Treating with us.



Want more fun Halloween festivities? Head out to the JCPenney Parking lot to celebrate BackStage Entertainment's 5th Annual Treats No Tricks event! It's completely free, and we know it will be lots of fun."

Candy Drive-By at Hibernia Baptist Church

7100 US-17, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m.

Free

Dress up in your family friendly costume. Bring the whole family! A volunteer will deliver candy and information to your vehicle, along with hot dogs and all the fixin's. If you want to park and get a picture made with your group, that will be optional.

Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat at First Baptist Church of Middleburg

2645 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068

Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.

Free

Bring the kids to this trunk-or-treat event; now at two locations! Open to all!



LOCATIONS:

First Baptist Church of Church

Foxmeadow Subdivision

More details are available at the church's website here.

Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat at Adamec Harley-Davidson

1520 Wells Road, Orange Park, FL 32073

Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free

This event is open to the public. Bring your decorated Bikes or Cars to show off. Also OPEN to the Trick-Or-Treaters! Fun event for the whole family and their friends! Activities include a cookout, candy giveaways and prizes for the best decorated car or bike. You can read more here!

Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat at Calvary Baptist Church

1532 Long Bay Road, Middleburg, FL 32068

Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

Free

Bring your family for a fun time! FREE admission and trunk-or-treat. Tickets will be available to purchase for bounce houses, hay rides, face painting and more! Click here for more information.

Lake Asbury Nightmare Halloween Scavenger Hunt

2851 Henley Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Oct. 31, 12 to 5:30 p.m.

$10 per person

Halloween Scavenger Hunt is a spooky clue hunt through the haunted house with flashlights and a prize at the end of the attraction! It’s appropriate for families and children of all ages. Click here for more information.

Social Distancing Trunk-or-Treat

2349 Village Square Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Oct. 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

Free

This fun, free and safe event is provided by Premier Martial Arts and Achieve Fitness in Fleming Island, located at the Village Square Parkway shopping center.



Safety: Trunks will be placed 6 feet apart and sanitation stations will be provided. Child safety tips be provided at each sanitation station and to any participants.



Event Participation: If you're looking to donate your trunk to be part of the festivities please call or text (904) 420-8485 and simply say you want to be part of the Trunk or Treat to reserve your spot. Space is limited for Trunks, so reserve a spot ASAP.

Spooktacular Halloween Party at Little Gym of Orange Park

4479 US Highway 17 Suite 4, Fleming Island, FL, 32003

Oct. 25, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 for non-members (per family), $1 for members (per family)

Bring your children and have them wear their best costumes for plenty of fun and safe trunk-or-treating, live performances and coloring contests! Enjoy carnival games with the little ones, and eat from the wide array of food trucks and bake sales. If you love BINGO, this event is also for you!

This event is best suited for kids ages 4 months to 12 years old.

Click here to learn more.

Steel Mill Trunk-or-Treat

2320 Market Drive, Fleming Island, FL, 32003

Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free

Steel Mill Trunk-or-Treat is back, now a socially-distanced fun event where children can trick-or-treat from spaced-out trunks the night before Halloween. There will be a scavenger hunt, an obstacle course for children. For the parents, adult beverages and spooky snacks will be served.

Click here for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat at ConnectPoint

2728 Howard Street, Middleburg, FL 32068

Oct. 31, 2 to 4 p.m.

Free

From the ConnectPoint website: "Join us for a night of fun, family, and lots of candy! This free event is taking place at our brand new location in Middleburg, FL."

Trunk-or-Treat at Henderson Haven

772 Foxridge Center Dr., Orange Park, FL 32065

Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.

Free, but you must preregister here.

Because of the ongoing COVID situation, the organization will be having a safer Trunk-or-Treat this year instead of a dance. Bring the kids in costume and have fun going trunk to trunk to get candy!

Trunk-or-Treat at Lake Hill Baptist Church

5165 County Rd 214 Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Free

Come out and bring the family to Lake Hill Baptist Church for trunk-or-treat, hot dogs and chips, popcorn and some petting zoo animals on display and fun for everyone. You can read more about the event here.

Trunk-or-Treat at Russell's Feed

4479 County Road 218 Middleburg, FL 32068

Oct. 30, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Free

From the event's Facebook page: "Bring the family (dressed in their Halloween costumes, or not) for free hotdogs, chips, drinks, sweet treats, and of course CANDY! We will have the parking lot blocked off and vehicles decorated and ready at 7:30! We are excited and can’t wait to see everyone in their scariest, silliest, and cutest costumes!"

Columbia County

Creekside Country Corn Maze

4265 Se Cr 18, Lake City, FL 32025

Until Oct. 28, Thursdays and Saturdays only, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free

Halloween may be the time for pumpkins, but it is also the perfect time for a corn maze! Enjoy the maze, as well as rides for the whole family. There will be plenty of kid activities and live entertainment.

On Saturdays, test your survival skills against some zombies! From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $10, you can play zombie paintball!

Click here to learn more.

Duval County

Downtown Jacksonville Halloweek Festivities

Various locations throughout Downtown

Oct. 26 - 30 Oct. 29: "Hocus Pocus" screenings at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the former Landing Lawn, 2 Independent Drive. Reserve a socially distanced "magic square" by clicking here. Food Trucks and adult beverage will be available for purchase. Face coverings are required to attend. All week: Use the Halloween Hunt Map to collect QR Codes and receive candy from participating businesses. Hunters who scan at least 10 different QR Codes will receive a $20 #DTJax e-gift card and be entered to receive additional prizes. All week: Haunted Windowscapes will offer visitors photo ops at more than a dozen businesses Downtown.

Free

Downtown Vision, the nonprofit business improvement district for Downtown Jacksonville, is hosting Halloweek, a five-day celebration of Halloween. The event celebrates spooky season with a Jack O’Landing Movie Night, a small business Halloween QR Code Hunt, Haunted Windowscapes and more.

Trunks of Treats, First Baptist Church

717 North Laura Street (roof of Garage 2), Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 28, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Free

Trunks with Candy, Games, Cake Walk, Food and more! Bring your whole family for this fun tradition at FBC JAX featuring dozens of decorated trunks filled with candy, as well as games and more! This event is free and open to everyone. Click here to learn more!

A Frightful Time Haunted House at the Kick Box

1740 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206

Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

Entry is $5

From the event's Facebook page: "Brace yourself and get ready for a scare at the Kick Box on Main Street in Springfield. We've transformed our space into the spookiest, manic & grotesque aberrations of the dead. Sounds of the macabre will stimulate your five senses.

Doors open at 6pm each night of the 29th, 30th and 31st. You'll be ushered through as the dead approve your soul to enter.

Entry is $5 and please we beg of you this is not for the faint of heart."

Jax Zoo Spooktacular

370 Zoo Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Oct. 30, 5 - 8 p.m., and Oct. 31, 5 - 8 p.m. and 7 - 10 p.m.

$12 for members, $15 for non-members, children 2 and under free

From the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens website:

"It’s as wicked as you wish at the 33rd annual Spooktacular, presented by Aquafina. Spooktacular reminds us of the realm of the mystical and the magical, so rekindle your sense of fear, awe, and wonder at Jacksonville's most enchanting Halloween celebration. Children and adults are encouraged to dress up in their family-friendly costumes to enjoy the winding pathways of themed decorations. The Great Lawn will feature a maze for little goblins to traverse and chilling ghost stories will be heard in Range of the Jaguar.

Due to COVID-19, this event will be different than past years, we guarantee you'll have a wicked time. For the everyone's safety, our COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced."

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Fall Festival

301 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32202

Oct. 31, noon - 4 p.m.

$7 per person

Read more about the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Fall Festival activities including trick-or-treating and Halloween themed contests here!

Bring your kiddos to @121Financial Ballpark on Oct. 31 from Noon-4pm |



Trick-or-treating and fall/Halloween-themed contests highlight our Fall Festival!



Entry is just $7 per person.



DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/dN1c2RCx6K pic.twitter.com/bhoB4Bffrc — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) October 12, 2020

Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat at Adamec Harley-Davidson

8909 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free

This event is open to the public. Bring your decorated Bikes or Cars to show off. Also OPEN to the Trick-Or-Treaters! Fun event for the whole family and their friends! Activities include a cookout, candy giveaways and prizes for the best decorated car or bike. You can read more here!

Fall Festival at Blu by U Farm

5571 Long Branch Road Jacksonville, FL 32234

Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 per car

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including yard games, live music, food trucks, petting zoo, catch & release fishing, agriculture educational opportunities and more! The entrance fee for visitors is $5 per car. Carpooling is highly recommended.

Halloween Block Party hosted by Riverside Animal Hospital

2641 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Oct. 31, 12 to 2 p.m.

Free

From the event's Facebook page: "We are hosting a block party from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. To be respectful of everyone's health and safety, we do ask that guests wear a mask. We will have free treats for children, adults and pets, balloon animals and games. We're also hosting a pet costume contest, which is open to all species. To enter our costume contest, just submit a picture of your pet in costume here on Facebook! First place winner gets a $100 gift card, second gets a $50 gift card, and third gets a $25 gift card."

Flagler County

Hall of Terror XIV

Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Dr., Palm Coast

Oct. 27, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 28, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 29, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free

If you're brave enough, venture into a haunted house. City employees and firefighters are dawning on their spookiest costumes, hoping to give you the fright of your life! This event is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Click here to learn more.

Trunk or Treat with St. Thomas Episcopal Church

5540 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free

For information, call 386-446-2300.

Florida's Haunted Trails with the Florida Agricultural Museum

7900 N Old Kings Rd., Palm Coast

Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$15 for those 12 or older, $10 for kids 5 to 10, free for kids 4 and under

Celebrate this event's 10th anniversary! This year's celebration will include a haunted walking trail, a hay maze for kids, a spooky and haunted wagon ride, a haunted house, a bounce house and even a magician!

On Oct. 22, the museum will have a homemade Halloween decoration contest for kids ages 5 to 14. A costume contest will also be held on Oct. 29!

Click here for more information.

Nassau County

Fall Family Fun at Conner's Ah-maize-ing Acres

19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL 32046

Open Thursdays through Saturdays through Nov. 12 Thursdays 1 to 8 p.m. - last ticket sold at 6 p.m. Fridays 1 to 10 p.m. - last ticket sold at 8 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - last ticket sold at 8 p.m.

$12.99 in advance or $15.99 at the gate for ages 2 and up

Haunted trail admission: $20

On Oct. 31, children come dressed in Halloween costumes and participate in the yearly Halloween Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 300 children 12 and under will receive a bag of candy.

Check out the farm's nighttime wagon rides and flashlight corn maze as well! More information and tickets are available here.

Fear Trails

Amelia Shotgun Sports, 86300 Hot Shot Trail, Yulee, FL 32097

Oct. 30, 31

$25 to $30 a person

There's a brand new haunted experience sure to scare you and your friends in Yulee: Fear Trails!

“Legend has it these woodlands and pine trees, milled by old man Peabody, are haunted,” the website says. “When night falls, the forest comes to life and no one is safe.”

There are five different attractions to choose from on the 40-acre timber farm: Hylophobia, The Mill, The Ring, The Range and The Campground. While you're at it, you can tour the mill or even play paintball with zombies.

Click here to learn more.

St. Johns County



Art's Nursery & The Arbor House Gift Shop: Scavenger Hunt & Virtual Costume Contest

2850 Race Track Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

There will be a 10-object scavenger hunt and virtual costume contest for 5- to 10-year-old students. This is an outdoor event, but bring a mask for confined spaces. Read more here!

Christ Church Halloween Food Truck Fest

400 San Juan Dr Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Oct. 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free and food truck prices are budget friendly

Food Trucks, Families, Fun!

Pack the lawn chairs & beach blankets and head out to Christ Church to enjoy dinner from the food trucks.

Kids are encouraged to come in costume (no scary costumes, please).

Invite your friends! Admission is free and food truck prices are budget friendly. Plenty of parking is available in the surface lot and garage. The trucks will begin serving at 5 p.m. and the event ends at 8 p.m.

On-site seating is somewhat limited but you are welcome to bring lawn chairs, beach blankets, etc. and hang out in our cobblestone circle area -- with kids movies, music and (socially distanced) fellowship.

The church is collecting canned goods for BEAM and St. Mary's Food Pantries.

Fall Festival and U-Pick at Wesley Wells Farms

2680 Ada Arnold Rd Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 entry fee

From the event's Facebook page: "We are thrilled to welcome your kids to the farm for a Fall Festival! Our favorites were canceled this year due to Covid so we are bringing the Fall Festival to the Farm!

Not only will we be open for our regular u-pick, but we are bringing out ALL THE GAMES for the kids! Candy is available at each game and we will have goody bags for the kids to take home, courtesy of Turning Point at Calvary church.

Entry is $5 per person.

U-pick prices are as follows:

Mini pumpkins $1 each

Regular & Large pumpkins $5 and $8

Moringa branches 4/$1

Zinnias 4/$1

Sunflowers $1.50/each

Produce $2/lb

We look forward to seeing your crew on the 31st!"

Happy Haunting! Trunk-or-Treat Event at Silver Creek

165 Silver Lane Saint Augustine, FL 32084

Oct. 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Free

You’re invited to a spooktacular drive-through Trunk-or-Treat at Silver Creek. Princesses, superheroes, ghouls and goblins — all your little monsters are welcome! Dress up in boo-tiful costumes, deck out your car and gather goodies galore from the Silver Creek team.

SPOOKtacular Halloween Parade and Trunk-or-Treat at the Goddard School

45 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082

Oct. 29, 5 to 6 p.m.

Free

From the event's Facebook page: "We can't wait for this year's annual SPOOKtacular Halloween Parade & Trunk or Treat event! The children will parade around the parking lot in their costumes while trick-or-treating at our 'spooky & fun' trunks decorated in the spirit of the season!"

Trunk-or-Treat at Epic Theatres of St. Augustine

112 Theatre Dr., St. Augustine, FL 32086

Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Free