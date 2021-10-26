The Buzz: Downtown Jacksonville hosts 'Halloweek'

The free fun runs from Monday to Friday leading up to Halloween.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Halloween events are going on all week to wrap up this year’s spooky season.

Here’s the Buzz:

Downtown Vision Inc. is hosting its annual “Halloweek,” a new tradition started last year due to COVID-19.

“We wanted to keep that spirit of Halloween alive, and so we thought, what’s a better way we could do this? And decided to make it a week-long celebration so that we could space out the visitors coming to Downtown,” events manager Haley Tinkle said.

Tinkle said this year will have a new Halloween Hunt feature.

“We’ve partnered with over 30 businesses. They’ll have a poster either in their storefront or inside their business where you walk around. It’s got a very distinct jack-o’-lantern on it, and it’ll have a code you pull up on your phone. You just open the camera on your phone and scan it,” Tinkle said.

The best part, there’s a chance to win a $20 gift card.

“The first 100 visitors that scan 10 businesses' QR codes will get a $20 DTJAX card that can be spent at over 30 businesses here in Downtown,” Tinkle said.

Tinkle said in addition to the Halloween Hunt, the organization has teamed up with Live Oak Contracting and James Weldon Johnson Park to create selfie stations at the park.

Tinkle said it’s a great way to bring visitors Downtown.

“A lot of people love Downtown, but there are also a lot of people that haven’t been to Downtown in a long time, so it’s really exciting for them to see all the different businesses that we have here and experience places that they’ve never been before,” Tinkle said.

Halloweek runs until Friday. For more information click here.