Need a last minute item for the feast? Here are the grocery stores open in Jacksonville on Thanksgiving

Many grocery stores in Jacksonville, including all Publix and Winn Dixie stores, will be closed for Thanksgiving. However, there are some options available.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a mistake every family makes once.

It's Thanksgiving and everything seems to be going perfectly, then suddenly you realize that there's one ingredient you forgot.

If your first choice is either Publix or Winn-Dixie, you are out of luck. Both stores and Winn-Dixie's sister store Harvey's, will be closed on Thanksgiving. So are Target, ALDI, Trader Joe's and even Walmart.

However, you live along the First Coast, there are options available for you. Below you'll find a list of grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving (and the ones that aren't.)

Open on Thanksgiving

The Fresh Market (7 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Rowe's IGA (7 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Sprouts (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Whole Foods - The chain says holiday hours may be limited and vary by location

Sav-A-Lot (Location and hours may vary)

CVS - 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will keep their regular hours

Earth Fare (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Dollar General (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc.): Hours will vary by location.

Walgreens (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Closed on Thanksgiving

Publix

Winn-Dixie

Walmart

Target

Sam's Club

Costco

BJ's Wholesale

Trader Joe's

Harvey's

Freshfield Farms

Of course, when desperate times call for desperate measures, you can always pick up small things like milk, bread, salt and pepper, beer and wine at many gas stations.

You can also check out travel stops like Love's or Buc'ees if you live near one for a bit of a larger selection.