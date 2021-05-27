Jacksonville International Airport says Friday will mark their busiest day in over a year

“Leading up to the holidays we’ve seen a definite increase in travel and also as we get to the summer months."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and the Jacksonville International Airport says they are seeing an uptick in passengers.

“Leading up to the holidays, we’ve seen a definite increase in travel and also as we get to the summer months," says Greg Willis, marketing and public relations manager of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

Willis says Friday will be their busiest day in over a year.

“I think people are getting more and more comfortable traveling again. So to me, it’s not much of a surprise we’re seeing that increase," Willis says.

Josh Bissell travels for his job, and he says just a couple of weeks ago the airports were empty, but as Memorial Day gets closer he’s seeing a big difference.

“There have been very full flights, like actually full flights to the points where you just have to carry on a carry-on. Not all bags can be checked," Bissell says.

However, with more people boarding their flights, some may experience anxiety while getting to their destination.

“When we plan something, we like to know what’s going to happen. Our brain works by predicting future situations based on passed behavior," says psychology professor at the University of North Florida, Dr. Tracy Alloway.

Alloway says this is a natural response.

“One way to combat that is by shifting your focus on what you do know and what is in your control,” Alloway says.

Another way is by doing a self-soothing behavior, such as doing breathing exercises. Breathe in deeply, counting slowly to 10, then exhale, allowing your breath to leave your body slowly and gently.

"Do the self-soothing behavior, and this is something you can do in any setting," Alloway says.