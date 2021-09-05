'Food for Fines' program returning to St. Johns County Library System

If you have fines for an overdue book, you can have it forgiven with a donation that will help families in need.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous, unrelated story dated May 9, 2021.

St. Johns County is bringing back its Food for Fines program at the county's libraries and bookmobiles.

To help eliminate outstanding fines for overdue books, the county will collect food for families in need beginning Wednesday and continuing through Dec. 20. The food collected will stock the St. Johns County Health and Human Sevices Food Pantry.

People who donate one non-perishable, unexpired food item will have $1 removed from their library record. The program only applies for overdue fines and do not include fees accrued due to damaged or lost items.

People may bring in as many items as needed to reduce overdue fines.

The library also encourages people to donate even if they do not have overdue books. People may drop off food and pet supplies at any St. Johns Library branch or bookmobile.