First Coast News is tracking Santa on Christmas Eve

Track Santa's whereabouts on Christmas Eve with First Coast News.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is right around the corner which means it's almost time for Santa Claus to take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world.

As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve with First Coast News.

Our friends at NORAD will help us tabs on Santa as he makes his way around the world to deliver gifts.

Save this page for updates throughout the evening on Santa's location and a live video of his stops.

But we can't do it alone! Send us photos of your family getting ready for a visit from Santa via the First Coast News app 'Near Me' section. We'd love to see what type of cookies you're setting out or a photo of your Christmas tree.

We'll be sure the big guy in red gets the photos and knows that everything is ready for his arrival.