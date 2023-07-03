Fireworks fly off shelves ahead of July 4 on the First Coast, leaders talk safety

Nationwide, there were nearly 10,200 fireworks-related injuries in 2022.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Fireworks are flying off the shelves as folks gear up for dazzling displays and sparkling spectacles on Independence Day, but with the colorful shows comes the risk of danger and injury.

Employees at Superior Fireworks says the 4th of July is the Superbowl for the fireworks industry. Checkout lines are long and hundreds of people have come in and out of the store in the days leading up to the 4th of July.

“We’re in the final hours, so everybody’s doing last minute preparations, finalizing plans, getting all the fireworks they need so it’s going to be a big rush to the finish line," Josh Pappas, Communications Director at Superior Fireworks in Orange Park, said.

For families, keeping an eye on children is top of mind.

“We keep them in their chairs so they’re a safe distance away from the firecrackers cause you never know when one’s going to go off like you don’t expect it," Joseph Jones, who bought fireworks with his daughter, said.

Nationwide, there were nearly 10,200 fireworks-related injuries in 2022, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

These tips from the National Safety Council can help keep people and property safe;

Light fireworks in an open area.

Never lean over fireworks when lighting.

Never light a firework while holding it.

If a firework doesn't go off, it's a dud, soak it in water.

And after once the firework is done;

“Keep water handy, you can have a bucket of water you can have a garden hose, something you can use to douse the fireworks after they’ve been used and then you want to let them soak a bit before you throw them away, just to make sure you don’t have any embers that flare back up," Pappas said.