The Buzz: Fearless 4-year-old goes viral with Michael Myers; Experts talk holidays and vaccinations

The holiday season is in full swing with Halloween officially kicking it off this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we inch closer to Halloween, moms on TikTok are posting videos of their adorable and fearless kids.

Here’s the Buzz:

Missouri 4-year-old Korbyn was caught on camera as Michael Myers made a surprise appearance during a fall photoshoot.

In the video, a person dressed up as Michael can be seen coming up behind Korbyn. As the child turns around, he responds by opening his arms, waiting for Michael to hug him.

So far the video has more than 2 million views.

Amber Patrick, Korbnys mom, says when she asked him what he thought of the surprise, he said "I love him."

Story continues below.

Thanksgiving is just a month away, and experts are sharing how you can have a more “normal” holiday season.

Here’s the Buzz:

John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. Keri Althoff says the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 this holiday season is by getting vaccinated.

Althoff says starting the vaccination process this week will ensure you are fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

"The first thing to do is go out and get vaccinated right away," Althoff said. "This is the last week if you want an mRNA vaccine to be fully protecting you before Thanksgiving. The choice to be vaccinated absolutely impacts your individual holiday experience."