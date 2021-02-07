Discussing freedom, independence with 100-year-old WWII veteran

Outside of the fireworks and partying this Fourth of July, we talk to Dan Stanley about being independent and celebrating independence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dan Stanley is 100 years old.

We say it all the time, in the spirit of being cordial, "Oh my goodness you look so good for being [insert age here]."

But seriously, take a look at Dan (below). He looks terrific. More importantly, he acts and says he feels decades younger.

He's got an incredible youthfulness about him, still drives everywhere he needs to go around town, though he does admit he doesn't come Downtown much anymore.

Stanley is a World War II veteran who served in the Pacific at Iwo Jima.

In honor of the Independence Day weekend, we thought he'd have a unique perspective on freedom, considering he fought for our nation's.

But also, a perspective of feeling free again after more than a year and a half of having many freedoms taken away during the pandemic.

"I feel very independent," Stanley said. "Being alone for the last three years since my wife died hasn't been easy, but I'm able to do anything that I want to do."

He also spoke about the various battles and wars our nation has fought for freedom.

"Even back to the Civil War, there was a war there establishing the independence of people," he said. "But 245 years ago on the fourth of this month we had men who signed that Declaration of Independence that separated us from England and made us a free country."

And focusing on this year, he says he was incredibly tough, having to stay away from friends and loved ones, losing certain freedoms.

Which is why he says we have all the more reason to celebrate even harder this year.