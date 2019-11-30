CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers took a special turn with Santa to help a little girl get in the holiday spirit on Saturday afternoon.

One adorable little girl asked Detective Whitehead and Detective Kanicki to join her in sitting on the jolly old man's lap himself.

"You never know who’s sitting on Santa’s lap these days at Westfield Countryside," the City of Clearwater said in a statement.

The little girl even handed over her doll for them to keep safe!

Way to keep the spirit alive, officers!

