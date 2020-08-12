Christmas tree farms seeing strong sales despite pandemic

“It’s a shame that we had this COVID-19 year, but we’re glad as a Christmas tree industry to bring that to help people lift their spirits."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Christmas Tree Association said they anticipated this year to be great for Christmas tree farmers, but they were still surprised with the outcome.

“It’s a shame that we had this COVID-19 year, but we’re glad as a Christmas tree industry to bring that to help people lift their spirits," said Doug Hundley, National Christmas Tree Association spokesperson

Hundley said so far, sales of Christmas trees are strong this holiday season.

“These are outdoor activities that no doubt appealed the people’s need to get out of the house more," Hundley said, "those that have been shelter in place and all."

Severt’s Tree Farm is one of the sellers seeing stronger Christmas tree sales than in the past.

“I’ve been here for a lot of years doing this for the Severt's, and I've never seen the tree sell like they sold," said Severt's Atlantic Boulevard Block Manager Star Robertson said.

Robertson says just about every day they see hundreds of people come out.