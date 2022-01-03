Celebrate Mardi Gras at Jacksonville Zoo!

The zoo is hosting a special 21 and up event on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you couldn't make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you can still celebrate right here in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Expect to listen to New Orleans-style live music by the Brown Bag Brass Band, eat flavorful Cajun food plus sip on traditional NOLA-style cocktails like the popular Hurricane drink.

This is a 21 and up event with tickets being sold online. The cost for zoo members is $10, or $20 for nonmembers.

